Guntur: 66-year-old Covid-19 patient commits suicide

Guntur: An aged man undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at NRI General Hospital near Mangalagiri town, jumped from the third floor of the hospital building and committed suicide on Friday.



According to police, Vanga Nagamurali (66), who was residing at Marutinagar in Guntur city tested positive for Covid-19. He was undergoing treatment at the NRI General Hospital at Mangalagiri.

Vexed with life, he jumped from the third floor of the hospital on Friday. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he died while undergoing treatment. Mangalagiri police registered a case.