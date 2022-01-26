Guntur: APBWC invites CM YS Jagan for stone laying

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Brahmins Welfare Corporation (APBWC) chairman Seethamraju Sudhakar met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday and invited him for laying the foundation stone for the construction of a high-end convention hall to be built on the premises of Yadavallivari Choultry in Guntur city and for the distribution of vehicles on subsidy to the poor Brahmins soon. He said that the Chief Minister responded positively to his invitation.

He explained about activities of the AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation and thanked the Chief Minister for extending financial assistance under EBC Nestam to the poor Brahmins.