Guntur: BJP comes down upon YSRCP leaders for 'inducing voters'

Guntur: BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana took a strong exception to distribution of Rs 1,000 financial assistance by YSRCP leaders and contestants in the local body elections to the poor in the backdrop of outbreak of coronavirus. He said that they were distributing the aid while asking people to vote for the YSRCP candidates in the coming local body elections.

In a letter written to State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar, Lakshinarayana said that it was nothing but inducing voters with government money. He alleged that an amount of Rs.200 to Rs.300 is being deducted from the assistance and was being pocketed by the ruling party activists in the distribution process. "It is really bad and pathetic," he said.

The state BJP chief appealed to Ramesh Kumar to take steps to stop unauthorised and illegal involvement of the ruling party leaders in the financial aid distribution. He demanded amendment to the Panchayat Raj Act and action against the culprits, including disqualifying from contesting elections and imprisonment.