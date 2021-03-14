Guntur: Cake walk for YSRCP in GMC polls

Guntur: YSRCP bagged majority of seats in the GMC elections. Out of 57 wards in the municipal corporation, it bagged 44 wards, while the TDP got 9 wards, Jana Sena secured two wards. The Independent candidates won in two wards.

YSRCP candidate will become mayor for the GMC. However, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will decide the mayor and deputy mayor for Guntur city very soon. Similarly, the standing committee chairman will be elected.

Aspirants are trying their best to get mayor and deputy mayor posts.YSRCP leaders are feeling that welfare schemes introduced by the government benefited the poor. They claim that the people are with the YSRCP and the elections proved it once again.

Meanwhile, the TDP has failed to attract anti-establishment votes in the municipal elections in the district. The TDP announced Kovelamudi Ravindra as mayor candidate and he was elected.

Former MP RayapatiSambasiva Rao, his brother Dr Rayapati Srinivas, RayapatiSambasiva Rao's son RayapatiRanga Rao, party former mayor Dr Kolli Sarada, Chukka Yesu Ratnam, Guntur Mirchi Yard former chairman MannavaSubba Rao, former minister PrattipatiPulla Rao did not participate in the GMC election campaign.

Guntur West MLA MaddaliGiridhar Rao, who was elected to the State Legislative Assembly on the TDP ticket, later shifted his loyalty to the YSRCP.

Jana Sena party bagged two wards and opened its account in the GMC. Though the BJP former State president KannaLakshminarayana, Central Labour Welfare Board chairman Valluru Jaya Prakash Narayana, BJP State president Somu Veerraju campaigned for the victory of the BJP candidates, the party failed to get representation in the GMC council.

Addressing the media, Home Minister MekathotiSucharita said, "The YSRCP bagged 90 percent of the wards in the Guntur Municipal Corporation elections. This should be the referendum for two years of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government ruling.

The Chief Minister was implementing the welfare schemes to keep up his election promises. Fruits of welfare schemes benefited all sections of the people. She congratulated the YSRCP leaders who worked for the victory of the party candidates in the GMC and municipal elections.She thanked the voters for electing the YSRCP candidates in the municipal elections.

The BJP failed to cash in on the anti-establishment votes in the municipal elections in the district.