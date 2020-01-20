Guntur: Collector's appeal to make Pulse Polio a success

Guntur: District Collector and GMC special officer I Samuel Anand Kumar administered polio drops at the Pulse Polio programme at Urban Health Centre at Srinivasaraothota here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand Kumar urged the parents to administer polio drops to the children of below five years of age to create polio-free society. He said the district administration has made all the arrangements to administer polio drops to 4.25 lakh children of below five years of age. They made arrangements at the railway stations and RTC bus stands to administer polio drops to the children on the move.

Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhar urged the parents to administer polio drops to their children and make the programme a success.

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha stressed on need to make the programme a success.