Guntur: Currency bundles found at a dumping yard, everyone surprised after knowing the truth

In an interesting Incident, currency notes were found in the Undavalli centre in Guntur district. Bundles of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes were found while panchayat workers were clearing rubbish near SBI on Monday. The Rs 500 bundle had been pulled out earlier and hidden. However, with the suspicion, the workers have cleared the garbage and found few more bundles of currency notes. Workers who were unaware of the money expressed concern and immediately informed the secretariat staff.

The secretariat staff who came to the place where the garbage was and examined the currency notes that were initially thought to be counterfeit notes. After inspecting all the bundles, they were surprised to find 'Children's Bank of India' and 'For School Zone Only' written on them.

Knowing the real thing, everyone laughed and dumped the bundles back in the trash and moved them to the dumping yard. The secretariat found that there were up to 30 bundles. The panchayat laughed as the currency notes were found it was dummy.