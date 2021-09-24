Guntur: DGP Gautam Sawang assures to check liquor consumption at public places

Guntur: Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said that he will take steps to check consumption of liquor at public places leading to atrocities, rapes and murders in society.



Andhra Pradesh Madyapana Vimochana Prachara committee chairman Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy met Gautam Sawang at his office in Mangalgiri on Thursday and submitted a memorandum.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the aim of the government is liquor-free society. The DGP assured that they will strengthen the Special Enforcement Bureau and check illegal transport and sale of liquor, ganja.

Lakshmana Reddy said that the police department may set up closed circuit cameras in the rural areas to check consumption of liquor at public places. He suggested to give uniform to the women police working in the village secretariats and entrust the responsibility to check liquor consumption at public places.

He assured that they will take steps to check consumption of liquor at public places as part of making efforts for liquor free society.