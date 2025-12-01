Guntur dist administration on high alert

Guntur: Guntur district administration was put on high alert as the threat of Cyclone Ditwah looms large. District collector A Thameem Ansariya directed the officials to be ready to face the cyclone impact. Meanwhile, the district administration set up a cyclone control room at the collectorate here on Sunday. People may contact the cyclone control room at 0863-223401.

The Guntur district police have set up control rooms and initiated continuous monitoring in view of the impact of the cyclone, informed SP Vakul Jindal. To alert the public in cyclone-affected areas and to ensure timely assistance, control rooms have been established at the district level and in all police sub-divisions. Police officers and staff have been deployed for round-the-clock supervision.

Police sub-division wise control room numbers: East sub-division – 0863-2223353, West sub-division- 0863-2241152 / 0863-2259301, North sub-division- 08645-237099, South sub-division 0863-2320136, Tenali sub-division 08644-225829, Tulluru sub-division 08645-243265 and district police control room 0863-2230100.

Police personnel have been positioned at vulnerable bridges, culverts and low-lying areas to prevent any loss of life. Emergency response teams have been deployed on major roads to avoid traffic obstructions during the cyclone. The people are requested to remain indoors unless it is absolutely essential to step out and to cooperate with the police during emergency situations.

The district police have identified flood-prone and high-risk areas in advance and are coordinating with all concerned departments. Necessary arrangements have been completed at the district and sub-division levels. CIs and SIs have been