Guntur: District administration extends business hours amid slowing Coronavirus cases

As the coronavirus spread is slowed down, the traders in Guntur district has started their businesses and slowly increasing working hours. On the other hand, with the coronavirus is completely diminished the people are eager to get out of the fear of the virus and traders were ready to re-open their businesses. As part of this, the district administration has extended the time for the operation of shops in Guntur, said Atukuri Anjaneyulu, district president of the Chamber of Commerce.

He spoke to reporters at a meeting with district officials on Monday and said that the businesses are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It was suggested that all traders must carry-out business in compliance with the covid-19 regulations. He thanked the authorities for their cooperation in extending the deadline for the management of the businesses. He said there was no change in the hours allowed for agricultural shops and hotels.

The coronavirus epidemic is creating havoc in Andhra Pradesh. In the past 24 hours, 8,601 people have been diagnosed with corona, according to the AP Department of Health and another 86 died with ten persons each in Nellore in Prakasam, nine each in East Godavari and Guntur, eight each in Chittoor and Kadapa, seven each in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, six in Anantapur, five in Krishna, four in Vijayanagar, two in Kurnool and one in West Godavari district respectively. With the latest figures, the total number of coronavirus positive cases registered in the Andhra Pradesh has reached 3,61,712 while 2,68,828 were discharged from hospitals after recovering. There are currently a total of 89,516 active cases in Andhra Pradesh and 3,368 people have died.