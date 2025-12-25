Guntur girls bag SGFAP U-17 cricket title

Vijayawada: The Guntur district Under-17 girls’ team emerged champions of the School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) Under-17 Girls’ Inter-District Cricket Championship, which concluded at the Green Hills Playground, Nunna, in Vijayawada Rural mandal of NTR district onWednesday. Chittoor district secured the second position, while Kurnool district finished third in the tournament.

Organised under the auspices of SGFAP and School Games NTR District, the three-day championship was hosted by Zilla Parishad High School, Nunna, and conducted on a league-cum-knockout basis. Vikas Group of Polytechnic College Principal Nakkanaboyina Gopalakrishna, SCFAP Under-17 Girls Inter-District Cricket Championship Observer Bhupal Reddy, School Games Federation NTR District Secretary T Sri Latha, Krishna District Secretary G Rambabu, Physical Directors T Vijaya Varma, MVS Satya Prasad, several officials, and physical directors were present.

Photo caption: Vikas Group of Institutions Secretary and Correspondent Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy, Polytechnic College Principal N Gopalakrishna, and others presenting the SGFAP Under-17 Girls’ Inter-District Cricket Tournament championship trophy to the Guntur district girls at the Green Hills Grounds, Nunna, near Vijayawada on Wednesday.