Guntur: JC calls for adherence to Covid norms at places of worship

Guntur: Joint Collector P Prasanti directed to follow Covid-19 norms at places of worshipin in the backdrop of increase in the backdrop of increasing cases of infection in the district.

She conducted a meeting with the leaders of religious organisations at a programme held at the Collectorate in Guntur on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that people above 45 years of age should immediately get vaccinated to check spread of the virus. She directed them to follow Covid-19 norms in the backdrop of conducting army recruitment rally and examinations to the students very soon. She said that if anybody has doubts on Covid-19 vaccine, they may consult their family doctor to get their doubts clarified.

"Covid-19 vaccine will be administered at ward secretariats, government hospitals and primary health centres," she said, adding that that the government had permitted Aarogyasri scheme hospitals to administer vaccination and private hospitals are collecting Rs250 fee for administering the same. She directed the private hospitals put a board how much fee they are collecting for administering the vaccine. She urged the people to complain to 0863-2229335,0863-2229336,0863-2229337,0863-2271492.

She stressed on the need to take precautionary measures as per the directions of the Central government at the places of worship. He stressed on the need to set up thermal screening at gates of the worship places and need to wear masks and maintain physical distance.

DMHO Dr J Yasmin, leaders of the religious organisations were present.