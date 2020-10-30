Guntur: MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy assures support for city development

Guntur: Rajya Sabha Member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy assured that he would extend his cooperation for the development of Guntur city. He discussed on Guntur city development with GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha and officials in her chamber in the GMC office on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, he urged the officials to prepare an action plan to take up development works and how to organize it. He stressed on the need to develop manufacturing units in Guntur city to increase economic resources in Guntur city. He said he will solve the problems in execution of development works and suggested to prepare plans to achieve 'Make in Guntur, Swachh Guntur and Smart Guntur'. He said that development works should generate revenue and suggested to set up special teams with facilitators, contractors and financiers. He said he will review progress of ongoing works every month and stressed on need to bring Jindal Power Plant into use. He said he will speak to contractor and take steps to revive the UGD works.

GMC deputy commissioners Srinivasa Rao, B Srinivasa Rao, superintendent engineer Ravi Krishna Raju were among those participated in the meeting.