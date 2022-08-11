Guntur: Nara Lokesh distributes sewing machines to women

Guntur: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday distributed certificates to 30 women, who completed training in tailoring course and 40 women, who completed training in beautician course under Shree Shakti programme in Mangalagiri town. He distributed sewing machines to the women.

Speaking on this occasion, Lokesh observed that women will excel in all fields if they are encouraged. Stating that this training programme is useful to women to create self-employment, he informed that he started Shree Shakti programme to empower women. He added that they will design the programme to benefit more women and prepare necessary plans.

Lokesh said the training programme started for the second batch also and assured to try to get work orders to those, who completed training. He thanked all those, who extended their cooperation for conducting the training programme.