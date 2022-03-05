Guntur: 'Navaratnalu to make women excel in all fields'

Guntur: National Women Parliament -2022 was jointly organised by the National Women Commission and AP Mahila Commission at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur on Friday.

Speaking in a meeting, the Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken steps to make women excel in all fields and implementing several welfare schemes for their empowerment. Women are feeling happy during the YSRCP government rule. "In spite of the pandemic of Covid19, the State government is implementing several welfare schemes like Amma-Vodi, Gorumudda, Asara, Cheyutha besides distributing house site pattas in the name of women for their empowerment. She urged the eligible to avail the benefits of welfare schemes. She recalled that in order to provide security to women the State government has introduced Disha App and Disha Bill was passed in the State Legislative Assembly and sent to the Centre for its approval.

AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that they are conducting the programme to sensitise women. MLA Pothula Sunitha said the Chief Minister is providing equal opportunities to women on par with men. They discussed the need to strengthen the existing enactments like Domestic Violence Act and need to focus on women empowerment and the New Education Policy. The Mock Parliament passed bills related to 50 percent reservation for women, increase of marriage age to 21 years. MLC Kalpalatha, UNICEF representative for AP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Sony George, ANU Vice-Chancellor P Rajasekhar were also present.