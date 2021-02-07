Guntur: Officials review arrangements for gram panchayat polls

Guntur: District collector Vivek Yadav directed the officials to take steps to conduct gram panchayat elections peacefully.

He visited Vemuru and Tenali mandals in Tenali revenue division of Guntur district and reviewed arrangements for gram panchayat elections to be held on February 9.

He inspected counting boxes, ballot papers, statutory and non-statutory election material in Vemuru MPDO office along district election observer Kantilal Dande and inspected polling station at Jampani under Vemuru mandal of Guntur district.

He enquired about route for election material and security arrangements and urged the voters to exercise their franchise. He said that they have imparted training to the counting staff also. They kept ready the manpower and election material for conducting the elections.

Tenali sub-collector Mayur Ashok, Tenali DSP Sravanti, Tenali EORD Vijaya Lakshmi were among those participated.