Guntur: Opposition rakes up Special Category Status issue

Guntur: A roundtable held here on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should take all-party leaders' delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mount pressure on him to accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

They recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy assured SCS to AP at the time of the elections but failed to deal with the Centre over SCS. They felt that the development of the State is possible with the SCS.

Criticising the Chief Minister, CPI State secretary K Rama Krishna said that during the last two years, the CM failed to persuade the Centre to accord the SCS to AP. He urged the leaders to activate the people on the SCS. He accused the Modi government at Center of cheating people on Special Category Status to AP. He said that the Centre failed to fulfil the assurances mentioned in the State Bifurcation Act.

TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu said that the CM who advocated and launched agitation for SCS, had cheated the people of the state. He recalled that during the last seven years, the Centre failed to set up separate railway zone for AP and failed to implement the promises mentioned in the State Bifurcation Act.

Former Minister and TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad stressed on need to get SCS for the development of the state. He felt the need to revive the agitation for SCS. He criticized that the due to failure of the government, the state is in severe financial crisis.

Pratyekahoda Sadhana Samithi president Chalasani Sriivas presided over the meeting. He criticized that heCentre has failed to release sufficient funds for the construction of Polavaram Project and neglecting the state. He demanded that the Centre release funds for the construction of state capital.He pointed out Centre's failures to construct steel plant at Kadapah and petrochemical complex at Kakinada. He stressed on the need to take up a united struggle for the SCS.

CPM state secretary P Madhu called upon the leaders to hold meeting with the like-minded associations to revive agitation for the SCS.

Congress state working president Mastan Vali, CPI state assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao, party district secretary J Ajay Kumar, AITUC state president Ravulapalli Ravindranath were present.