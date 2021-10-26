Guntur: Over 6 lakh farmers to get subsidy

Guntur: Giving some relief to the distressed cultivators in the State, the government will credit interest subsidy of Rs 112.70 crore to 6.67 lakh farmers under YSR Zero Interest scheme during this kharif season.

Since YSRCP came to power in the State, the government has credited the interest subsidy of Rs1183.09 crore to 69.96 lakh farmers in the State so far. In 2019-20, under this scheme, the government credited Rs 382.06 crore interest subsidy to 19.97lakh farmers in the State.

In a statement, the Agriculture Commissioner office said, services of business correspondents are available at Rytu Bharosa Kendras in the villages. They will do necessary documentation for crop loans, and set up JLG, RMG groups. They will do documentation for opening of accounts in the banks. The State level bankers meeting decided to sanction the crop loans to all the tenant farmers through the joint liability groups, or CCRC cards.

The SLBC decided to sanction loans to those enrolled their land and crop details in the e-Crop. The aim of implementing the scheme is to extend helping hand to the farmers lest they not fall in the hands of financiers collecting high rate of interest.

The list of the eligible farmers who will get interest subsidy amount from the government will be released soon. The government has been implementing the scheme since 2019.