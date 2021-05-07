Guntur reports 1,348 new Covid cases on Day-2 of curfew

Guntur: There was good response for curfew in Guntur district on Thursday. All the shops and business establishments, hostels and restaurants were closed by 12 noon due to imposition of curfew in the backdrop of increase of Covid-19 cases. As many as 1348 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Guntur district on Thursday,out of which 317 new cases registered in Guntur city.

Roads wore deserted look after 12 noon. Auto rickshaws were off the road. The police personnel camped at NTR Bus Station, Naz Centre, Sankar Vilas Centre, Lakshmipuram Centre and enforced curfew. They urged the people not to move on the roads due to curfew and cooperate with the police and stay in the home to check spread of Covid-19. The police officials counselled the youth moving on the roads and sent them to their homes.

The police officials intensified vehicle checking and questioned the youth unnecessary moving on the roads.

Guntur urban SP R N Ammi Reddy, Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni monitored curfew from the DPOs. Due to imposition of curfew, the APSRTC Guntur region operated bus services till 12 noon in the district.

APSRTC regional manager Srinivasa Rao stressed on the need to wear mask and maintain social distance in the backdrop of increase of Covid-19 cases. He urged the passengers to wear the mask and clean their hands. He stressed on the need to maintain social distance in the buses and urged the passengers cooperate with the APSRTC to check spread of Covid-19 cases.