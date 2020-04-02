Guntur: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Reddy urges people to Maintain a social distance

Guntur: Adviser to the government (public policy) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Reddy appealed to the people to maintain social distance to check spread of coronavirus. He distributed sanitisers and masks to police at a programme organised by Spoorthi Foundation at Nagarampalem police station here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Ramakrishna Reddy requested the people to stay at home during the lockdown and cooperate with the district administration.

Spoorthi Foundation founder president and YSRCP leader Lella Appi Reddy said police personnel were going to hospitals and quarantine centres on duty. He said that masks and sanitisers are useful to them.

South Coastal Zone Guntur range IGP J Prabhakara Rao, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, GDCC Bank chairman Ratamsetty Ramanjaneyalu, Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Chandragiri Yesuratnam, former MP Modugula Venugopala Reddy, YSRCP Guntur city president P Ramesh Gandhi were among those present.