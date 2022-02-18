Guntur: Speed up construction of houses, Minister to officials

Guntur: Housing Minister and district in-charge Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju said that the government has given house sites to 32 lakh beneficiaries and construction of these houses was already started.

Along with Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, he visited Jagananna Housing Colony at Perecherla on Thursday, where houses were under construction and reviewed the progress. He instructed the officials to speed up construction of the houses and to solve problems if any related to the construction by February 25.

He said the government has allotted houses to 18,000 beneficiaries of Guntur east, west, Prattipadu and Tadikonda Assembly constituencies. Once the construction completes, this colony will become a town with infrastructure, he added.

Home Minister M Sucharitha said that a summer storage tank will be developed for storage of drinking water at Perecherla layout and necessary infrastructure will be provided. She further said that the MLAs and officials are frequently reviewing the progress of the construction of the houses to speed up the works. She explained steps taken by the YSRCP government for the empowerment of women.

Earlier, Ministers Sri Ranganadha Raju and Sucharitha, District Collector Vivek Yadav, MLAs Mustafa and Maddali Giridhara Rao examined progress of houses' construction.

Joint Collectors G Rajakumari and Anupama Anjali, Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Chandragiri Yesuratnam were among those present.