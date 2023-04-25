Guntur: Take Jana Sena Party help to fight YSRCP govt, BJP tells leaders

Guntur : BJP State Affairs co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar urged the party leaders to take the help of Jana Sena Party (JSP) while taking up agitation against the anti-people policies of the YSRCP government.

He addressed the BJP State executive committee meeting held at Bandlamudi Gardens in Guntur city on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, he criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing anti-Dalit and anti-Ambedkar policies in the State. "The people's representatives elected on the YSRCP tickets from the reserved constituencies are going to churches. Once SCs take Christianity, they will become BCs," he pointed out.

Sunil Deodhar alleged that the YSRCP government hatched a conspiracy to hand over the government schools to the Christian missionaries and that is why the government implemented English Medium in government schools.

He criticised that corruption is rampant in the YSRCP government rule and added that BJP is an alternative to the YSRCP in the State.

He urged the party leaders to conduct campaigns about the welfare schemes being introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the party will prepare charge sheets against the YSRCP government very soon.

He said they will collect the necessary information from May 5. He recalled that the Centre had released Rs 40,000 crore to AP for the construction of the houses, but not a single house was constructed.

He criticised that the AP government has failed to utilise the Central government assistance.

BJP national Saha Sanghatana general secretary Shiv Prakash, party State general secretaries Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Suryanarayana Raju were present.