Gurumurthy learns about issues in Satyavedu constituency

In the mandal level meeting held at Satyavedu Constituency, various public representatives gathered to discuss and address the issues of the local community. Gurumurthy, one of the representatives, announced that a sum of Rs. 5 lakh will be allocated from the development funds of his constituency for the construction of a sub health center in Kondalacheruvu village.

Additionally, it was noted that Narayanavanam Mandal is a suitable location for flower cultivation. The Mandal Agriculture Officer was instructed to raise awareness about the formation of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) to encourage farmers in this field.

Furthermore, Gurumurthy shared that the problem faced by handloom workers, who were unable to benefit from welfare schemes due to high power bills resulting from power looms, has been resolved in the context of Venkatagiri Social Empowerment Yatra.

Gurumurthy urged the officials to quickly address the remaining issues. After the meeting, he criticized Adimul, who has obstructed his position for a long time, for failing to solve the problems of the people. Gurumurthy also mentioned that despite being given a suitable position by the party, it is unjustifiable for Adimul to oppose the party leaders. Gurumurthy warned Adimul that he will soon realize that there is no solution for the problems caused by his actions and that nobody will support him if he decides to change parties. Gurumurthy emphasized that the people of Satyavedu Constituency are eagerly waiting for Jaganmohan Reddy to become Chief Minister again with the YSR Congress party.

The meeting was attended by various individuals including Narayanavanam MPP Diwakar Reddy, Mandal Party Convener Sorakayalu, JCS Convener Koneti Babu, Vice MPP Sivashankar, Cooperation Member Mani Reddy, DCCB Director Urappa, Kailasakona Temple Committee Chairman Subramaniam, MPTC members, Sarpanchus, PRDE Madhusudan, MP TADO Krishnamurthy Hasildar, Premila, and officials from all departments and party ranks.







