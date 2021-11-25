GVL Narasimha Rao nominated to DISHA panel

Ongole: The Union Ministry of Rural Developmen has nominated the Rajya Sabha MP and native of Prakasam district, GVL Narasimha Rao as the 'Eminent Person' to the State-level DISHA Committee in Andhra Pradesh.

The State government has been directed by the Central government to issue an immediate notification in this regard. The District-Level Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) is evolved by the Narendra Modi government in 2016 with an aim at a common goal for accelerated development through convergence.

It is an important instrument for monitoring the implementation of various developmental schemes in different states and districts. The Disha Committee also has the power to examine complaints, irregularities, misappropriation and diversion of funds of various developmental programmes and recommend actions. The Disha Committee's mandate covers over 40 developmental programmes of several ministries including all flagship schemes of the Central government.

The Disha Committee is the apex panel in the State that is headed by the Chief Minister and has elected representatives and eminent persons appointed by the Union Ministry of Rural Development as members. The nomination of GVL Narasimha Rao will enable the Bharatiya Janata Party in the State to oversee and look into rampant cases of fund misuse, diversion and non-utilisation under different schemes.

Responding to his nomination, GVL Narasimha Rao said that the implementation of developmental schemes needs urgent review in the State. "As a member of the Disha Committee, I will ask the State government to properly utilise all the schemes of the Central government to ensure their intended impact and desist from any deviations and diversions," he said.