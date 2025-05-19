Live
GVMC Deputy Mayor election postponed for a day
Visakhapatnam: Lack of quorum has postponed the scheduled election of Deputy Mayor of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).
To elect the Deputy Mayor candidate, 56 members in the council need to participate in the voting exercise.
However, in the meeting scheduled on May 19 at 11 am, the election exercise delayed for 50 minutes. Election Officer and Joint Collector Mayur Ashok waited to conduct the election exercise from 11 am. But a majority of the TDP corporators did not attend the election till 11.50 am.
Post 11.50 am, some of the TDP MLAs and corporators entered the council hall. At 12 noon, the counting exercise began in the closed hall. However, two members fell short of the required strength. Hence, the Election Officer announced postponement of the meeting to Tuesday.