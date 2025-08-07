GVMC standing committee polls held

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg announced that 10 members have been elected to the Standing Committee of the corporation.

The election for the GVMC Standing Committee was held here on Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm under the supervision of additional commissioners DV Ramana Murthy and SS Varma.

A total of 20 members contested in the elections, and 92 corporators exercised their right to vote. Commissioner Garg announced the names of the 10 candidates elected as Standing Committee members. Neelima Konathala (58 votes), Gankala Kavitha (57 votes), Dadi Venkata Ramesh (57 votes), Molli Hemalatha (57 votes), Senapati Vasantha (54 votes), Gedela (Bantubilli) Lavanya (53 votes), Madamchetty Chinnatalli (52 votes), Raparthi Triveni Varaprasadarao (52 votes), Molli Mutyalu (51 votes), and Saadi Padmavati (50 votes) elected as members.

The Commissioner congratulated the winners after declaring the election results. Later, GVMC Secretary BV Ramana presented the certificates of election to the newly elected members.