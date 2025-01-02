Handloom textile exhibition from January 2

Visakhapatnam : All India Handloom Textile Exhibition at Shilparamam located near Madhurawada of Visakhapatnam will be opened on January 2 at 11 am, said Shilparamam chief executive officer V Swamy Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam Society will organise an All India Textile Exhibition in Visakhapatnam to provide a platform to handloom textile artisans to sell their products directly with-out interference of mediators and popularise the culture of the state.

Over 100 artisans from various states across the country are going to display their products for sale at Shilparamam for 15 days from January 2 to January 16.

The textile exhibition will be organised in collaboration with the Development Commissioner, Government of India, Handloom, New Delhi.

District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, tourism, culture and cinema-tography minister Kandula Durgesh, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana are expected to attend the inaugural, informed Swamy Naidu.