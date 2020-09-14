Handloom weavers urge government bailout

Rajamahendravaram: The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed the lifestyle of thousands of weavers in the state. Many weavers, who have decades of experience, left their weaving profession, and opted for other works to maintain their families.

Bandarlanka and Pulletikurru, the two villages in the district, famous for handloom weaving for decades, are now lost their sheen as many weavers quit the profession leaving their handloom sets aside. Speaking to The Hans India here on Sunday, a handloom weaver, Kota Ramesh Babu of Bandarlanka, said that his entire family right from his grandfather was in weaving profession and leading a good and satisfied life.

But, the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the lives of weavers and they were now starving for nearly five months. As there is no income from the profession, now some weavers are working as electricians to feed their families.

Prior to pandemic, the monthly income through weaving is in between Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 and since five months, the income reduced to Rs 1,000 only. With this, he said it is inevitable to work as electrician with little experience and now getting a monthly income between Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500. My two sons are not showing any interest to continue in profession.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has deposited an amount of Rs 24,000 to the weavers under the YSR Chenetha Aasara before six months, which helped to maintain family to some extent, he lauded. Another weaver Chandana Sankar Rao said at present, below 100 looms are working in Bandarlanka as against 1,600 looms. Earlier, there are 3,000 looms available in Bandarlanka.

He underlined the need to provide MRP to handloom material and the government should purchase the material through an organisation to save hapless weaving community, he told.