Handloom workers told to adOpt new trends

Rajamahendravaram : District collector P Prasanthi explained the importance of modern design in handloom products to attract consumers.

A meeting was held on the occasion of ‘National Handloom Day’ at the Handloom Industrial Production Centre in Pulagurtha village of Anaparthi mandal.

Prasanthi encouraged weavers to create new styles and utilise loans from the RMSS and Mudra schemes provided by the Central and State governments.

She said that weavers should ensure an innovative approach in selection of materials, designs, and colours to stay competitive.

She also suggested them to learn new design techniques through institutions like the National Handloom Corporation and the National Handlooms of Designers.

Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy announced plans to promote handloom societies in the constituency. He focused on the comprehensive development of the Pulagurtha, Pandalapaka, Pasalapudi, ST Rajapuram, and Pedapudi societies.

District Collector and MLA honoured Pulagurtha Society Secretary Donthamsetti Veera Venkata Satyanarayana and 10 other handloom workers with mementos.

Handloom and Textiles Department Regional Deputy Director B Dhanunjaya Rao, Handloom Service Centre representative Alok Ranjan, and Development Officer G Krishna Bhaskar were present.