Hardy Athota wins Master Spellers national award

Kolluru (Guntur): In a proud moment for Andhra Pradesh, Hardy Athota, student of Forefront School here, has brilliantly represented the State and won the prestigious Master Spellers Award at national-level competition organised by MasterSpellers.com at Vadodara in Gujarat.
Competing against the best young spellers from across India, Hardy showcased exceptional spelling skills, clarity, and confidence through multiple challenging rounds on this prestigious national stage. His outstanding performance earned him the coveted title and national-level recognition. The competition, held on Monday in Vadodara, Gujarat, celebrated linguistic brilliance, and Hardy’s achievement stood out among thousands of participants.
Celebrating this milestone, Forefront School congratulated Hardy. Principal Anitha Kumari Rajan, Director T Naveen Paul, and Mentor Raga Ranjitha extended heartfelt appreciations, highlighting Hardy’s hard work, perseverance, and extraordinary representation of Andhra Pradesh at the national platform. Pramod Kumar Athota, father of Hardy congratulated Hardy for bringing glory to Andhra Pradesh and making his school, family, and state proud.