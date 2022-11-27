Hazardous industries should follow safety standards: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that all hazardous industries should follow mandatory safety methods to prevent mishaps in the units. Addressing the District Industrial Promotional Committee meeting here on Saturday, he said the district has 50 hazardous industries of them 7 have already been closed. He instructed the officials to conduct regular checks on the status of the remaining units.

He said there were 9 mega industries, 30 heavy industrial units, and 4,148 micro, small and marginal industries in the district and asked the labour and employment officials to provide the details of employment provided to the local population within a month. The Collector said they were encouraging entrepreneurs to start units in the district and the administration has received 753 applications of which 719 were cleared so far, 15 were rejected and 19 of them are at various stages of approval.

He asked the officials to give no chance for procrastination in awarding approvals and encourage the entrepreneurs. Chakradhar Babu said 120 industrial units should have been started under Khadi Village and Industries Board and only 41 were sanctioned so far. He asked the officials to encourage brick-making units to meet the demand from Jagananna Housing Colonies across the district.

He said they were releasing Rs 1.83 crore to 43 industries in the district as part of incentives. The collector expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of some officials and asked them to obtain prior permission in case of any emergency official works.

General Manager of District Industries Centre Maruti Prasad, DPO Dhanalakshmi, Employment Officer Suresh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Labour department Venkateswarlu were present.