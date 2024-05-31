HC declines to stay CAT orders in ABV suspension

Nelapadu (Guntur district): In a reprieve to suspended IPS officer A B V Venkateswara Rao, Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday declined to entertain the state government’s application seeking to stay the orders issued by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) reinstating him. However, this decision brings little joy to ABV, who is set to retire on May 31, Friday.

Venkateswara Rao, formerly serving as the chief of Intelligence was suspended in February 2020 on the charges of alleged irregularities in the procurement of equipment for security operations. His suspension was executed under Rule 3 (1) of the All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, as part of ongoing disciplinary proceedings.

The Supreme Court had previously stipulated that the suspension of Venkateswara Rao could last a maximum of two years, as outlined in the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Amendment Rules, 2015. Despite this, the Andhra Pradesh government did not reinstate him and instead filed a petition in the High Court to stay the CAT orders.

With the High Court declining the State government’s plea, it remains to be seen what action the state government would take concerning ABV whether he would be reinstated before his retirement or left to retire without posting.

Meanwhile, senior IPS officer Venkateswara Rao met chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Thursday and submitted to him the orders issued by the High Court. He appealed to the chief secretary to issue orders providing for him posting as per the High Court order.

Later, he also submitted the copy of the High Court order to the Chief Electoral Officer Mukhesh Kumar Meena.