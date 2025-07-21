Health min concerned over surge in lifestyle diseases

Guntur: Ministerfor medical, health and family welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav said about 4.9 crore people have been screened under NCD Survey 3.0, with 40-lakh diabetic cases and 30 lakh hypertensive cases detected.

He announced that AI-driven predictive analytics is being leveraged for preventive health planning and resource allocation. He highlighted the alarming rise in non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, and hypertension due to lifestyle changes and poor diet. The minister addressed the Arogya Bharati Paratha Abhyasa Varg held at Hindu College of Pharmacy at Amaravati Road here on Sunday. Speaking on this occasion, he expressed serious concern over antimicrobial resistance, citing global studies predicting 4 crore deaths due to AMR by 2050.

He emphasised investment in Ayush systems like Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, and Naturopathy with Rs 1,000 crore proposals submitted for Ayush infrastructure in AP

He called for increased screening for cancers (breast, cervical, oral) and encouraged greater reliance on herbal medicines and FPO-linked herbal value chains

Satya Kumar Yadav shared inspiring stories of professionals like Dr Gopalakrishna who set an example by contributing selflessly to public healthcare and added that good health is not just a government responsibility, it is a shared national mission.

He said Arogya Bharati is building not just wellness, but a healthy and self-reliant Bharat and lauded Arogya Bharati’s nationwide presence, now active 95 per cent of districts and working up to block level with over 877 district-level volunteers.

He praised its School Health Programme, Ayur-AI initiative, and vision to promote healthy lifestyle and holistic health.