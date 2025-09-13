Health minister seeks comprehensive report in a week, flays delay in alerting govt

Vijayawada: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav sought a comprehensive report within a week on the causes behind the recent deaths in Turakapalem village of Guntur district. Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister stressed that senior doctors must continue monitoring the situation in the village. He also criticised local officials for failing to alert the government promptly about the series of deaths.

Officials briefed the minister that of the 1,501 residents in Turakapalem, blood samples were collected from 109 fever patients. Blood culture tests revealed melioidosis in 4 per cent of cases, three recovered, while one patient succumbed. Soil sample results are awaited.

The officials further reported several health issues in the village: 7 per cent of residents tested positive for diabetes, 6 per cent showed kidney-related problems, 10 per cent liver-related issues, and 59 per cent cholesterol abnormalities.

White blood cell irregularities were detected in 13 per cent, infections in 14 per cent, red blood cell issues in 22 per cent, and anaemia in nearly 48 per cent of residents, two-thirds of them women.

Satya Kumar instructed officials to strengthen surveillance systems so that information about fevers and unusual deaths recorded by ANMs and ASHAs at the village level is immediately transmitted through mobile apps to district and state health authorities. He said such real-time alerts would help prevent delays and enable timely interventions.

He also directed that the forthcoming report must include recommendations and observations from medical teams that visited the village, along with a thorough examination of case sheets of the deceased.

The minister further ordered similar tests to be carried out in nearby Kottareddypalem village, which shares socio-economic conditions with Turakapalem.

Public health director Dr Padmavathi, Guntur GGH superintendent Dr Raman, medical college principal Sundarachari, and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.