Health Minister visits Guntur Medical College

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav issued a warning that the government would take strong action against hospitals that exploit impoverished individuals and forcibly take human organs. He praised those working to raise awareness about organ donation. On Friday, he visited Guntur Medical College, where he said that the government general hospital is witnessing a daily influx of brain-dead cases.

During his visit, he faced criticism from the parents of students at Guntur Medical College regarding irregularities in postgraduate medical counselling. When the parents approached him with their concerns, he left the GMC without addressing their issues. The parents ex-pressed their frustration towards Satya Kumar Yadav and called for a response from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh. Satya Kumar explained that postgraduate medical students are experiencing difficulties in counselling due to court judgments, and he criticised a commission established by the YSRCP government for not ad-equately addressing these challenges.