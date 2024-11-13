Live
- Amandeep Johl appointed as CEO of Professional Golf Tour of India
- Central Zone Police Solve Case of Lawyer Kalyan's Assault and Mobile Theft
- Shahzeb Tejani Debut English Track ‘Until You’re Mine’ Is Melody For Ages
- Hearing on HRC and Lokayukta Commission's Move Held in Andhra Pradesh High Court
- Raghuramakrishna Raju Appointed Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly
- BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy Arrested in Lagcherla Incident
- Sensex crashes 984 points, loses 1,795 points in 3 trading sessions
- Rana to entertain with ‘The Rana Daggubati Show’ premiering from Nov 23
- Rashmika starts dubbing for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’
- ‘KA’ Malayalam version locks release date
Just In
Hearing on HRC and Lokayukta Commission's Move Held in Andhra Pradesh High Court
Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh High Court held a hearing on the move of the Human Rights Commission (HRC) and Lokayukta Commission to be relocated to Amaravati.
A hearing on the move of HRC and Lokayukta Commission was held in the High Court on Wednesday.
The counsel for the state government told the High Court that HRC and Lokayukta Commission will be kept in Amaravati and the law will be amended to facilitate that.
The High Court adjourned the further hearing for three months. Maddipati Shailaja and AP Civil Liberties Association filed a petition in the High Court against the move of HRC and Lokayukta Commission. Advocate Narra Srinivasa Rao presented arguments on behalf of the petitioner.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS