Hearing on HRC and Lokayukta Commission's Move Held in Andhra Pradesh High Court

The Andhra Pradesh High Court held a hearing on the move of the Human Rights Commission (HRC) and Lokayukta Commission to be relocated to Amaravati.

A hearing on the move of HRC and Lokayukta Commission was held in the High Court on Wednesday.

The counsel for the state government told the High Court that HRC and Lokayukta Commission will be kept in Amaravati and the law will be amended to facilitate that.

The High Court adjourned the further hearing for three months. Maddipati Shailaja and AP Civil Liberties Association filed a petition in the High Court against the move of HRC and Lokayukta Commission. Advocate Narra Srinivasa Rao presented arguments on behalf of the petitioner.

