Heated discussions at Anantapur municipal council meet

Anantapur: Heated discussions took place between the ruling YSRCP corporators and TDP MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad on the alleged corruption over the dumping yard project and dogs menace project, at the municipal council meeting held here on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Vaseem.

Speaking at the meeting, MLA Daggupati said that he would order an enquiry into the corrupt deals and initiate action on the accused, adding that he would also cough out corrupt money swindled by certain corporators.

Mayor Vaseem challenged the MLA to prove his allegations and take action accordingly.

When members raised the issue of ridding garbage from dumping yard, the MLA assured to clear the dumping yard by October 2. He demanded that the statues removed during roads expansion works, should be reinstalled.

The council approved Rs 135 crore budget for the 2025-26 year.

He said that Maruvanka protection wall has been proposed at a cost of Rs 88 crore for which Municipal Minister P Narayana promised to sanction funds. He revealed that roads and drainages will be taken up in April at a cost of Rs 40 crore.