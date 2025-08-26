  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Heavy Flooding in Srikakulam Due to Continuous Rain

Heavy Flooding in Srikakulam Due to Continuous Rain
x
Highlights

Persistent rainfall driven by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has caused severe flooding across Srikakulam district. Since Monday evening,...

Persistent rainfall driven by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has caused severe flooding across Srikakulam district. Since Monday evening, heavy rains have inundated low-lying areas, disrupting daily life.

Service roads near the national highway close to Narasannapet are submerged, with water entering the Gottipalli road between Narasannapet and Jalumuru mandals. Rain has also affected the constituencies of Etcherla, Aamadalavalasa, and Pathapatnam.

Agricultural fields in many regions are submerged, damaging crops. The national highway near the Srikakulam Eenadu office has been heavily affected, with water flooding the road and causing significant traffic disruptions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick