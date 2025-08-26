Heavy Flooding in Srikakulam Due to Continuous Rain

Persistent rainfall driven by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has caused severe flooding across Srikakulam district. Since Monday evening, heavy rains have inundated low-lying areas, disrupting daily life.

Service roads near the national highway close to Narasannapet are submerged, with water entering the Gottipalli road between Narasannapet and Jalumuru mandals. Rain has also affected the constituencies of Etcherla, Aamadalavalasa, and Pathapatnam.

Agricultural fields in many regions are submerged, damaging crops. The national highway near the Srikakulam Eenadu office has been heavily affected, with water flooding the road and causing significant traffic disruptions.