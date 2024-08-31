Heavy rain forecast: Commissioner asks officials to be vigilant

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said the meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in Guntur city during the next 24 hours.

To solve the rain-related problems of the people, GMC has set up a special call centre. In a statement, he said the staff members at the GMC call centre are ready to respond 24X7 and solve the problems of the people.

He said people facing problems may contact 0863-2345105 or 9849908391. If the people have drinking water problems or rainwater stagnation in the low-lying areas, they can inform immediately to the GMC special call centre to get their problems solved. He instructed the public health department officials to take steps to remove silt in the culverts and outfall drains.

He asked the GMC officials to be ready to remove the trees falling on the road and directed the officials to keep ready generators and take steps to drain out rainwater.