Heavy rain lashes Kakinada

Kakinada: Heavy rain lashed Kakinada on Friday resulting in flooding of several parts of the city. The main road and cinema road were inundated with rainwater and transport services were badly hit. People had to wait for several hours for the rainwater to recede for the traffic to get moving.

The rain lashed the Smart City for six hours during the day and the low-lying areas were submerged. Residents of Kakinada who had hoped that their problems would be a thing of the past after the city was chosen for the Smart City programme, were a disappointed lot on Friday as they faced hardship follow the rain.

In fact, waterlogging was more visible than ever before with the roads and streets being submerged for hours together.

While inundation had been a problem earlier too, the water recedes soon after the rains ebbed. This time around, there was no relief for hours at some places for the entirel day.

Cinema Road, Main Road, Gandhinagar, Mallayya Agraharam, Sambamurthy Nagar, 100 Bulding Centre, dairy farm, Jagannaickpur, Dummulapet, Yetimoga, Suryaraopet, Vimukthi Nagar and other areas were inundated due to the downpour.