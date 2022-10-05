Heavy rain to lash Coastal Andhra for the next five days due to low-pressure

With the effect of the low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal, rains lash coastal Andhra districts in Andhra Pradesh and the meteorological department has predicted that it will rain for another four days in the state, especially in north Coastal Andhra districts. The weather department said that Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the erstwhile and Srikakulam districts and alerted officials of the respective districts.



Vizianagaram district officials have been alerted as rains are falling in the district due to low pressure. On Tuesday morning, the authorities advised that the fishermen in Bhogapuram and Pusapatirega should not go hunting. According to the forecast, there is a possibility of heavy rains in the districts of Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram for the next five days. The officials of the Madduvalasa and Thotapalli projects were alerted by the warnings of the Meteorological Department.



On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has warned that the low pressure will have a severe impact on the erstwhile Srikakulam district. Joint Collector Vijay Sunitha said that there are chances of heavy to very heavy rains for the next four days. The authorities were advised to alert the people of the low-lying areas.