Heavy Rainfall Alert for Andhra Pradesh: IMD Warns of Storms and Floods from Nov 26 to 29

Due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh from November 26 to 29.

The IMD expects heavy rainfall in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema from Tuesday to Friday, with the rainfall extending to North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on November 29.

The weather system, which started as a well-marked low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal, has intensified into a depression.

As of 8:30 AM on Monday, the depression was located about 880 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 980 km southeast of Puducherry, and 1,050 km southeast of Chennai.

It is expected to move northwest and strengthen into a deep depression within 24 hours.

The system will continue moving northwest toward the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast over the next two days.

In addition to heavy rain, the IMD also predicts thunderstorms with lightning in isolated areas across the state from November 27 to 29, with the most intense rainfall expected in SCAP and Rayalaseema on Tuesday.