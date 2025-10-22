Heavy rains batter Tirupati, Tirumala; pilgrims face tough time

Tirupati: Heavy rains that pounded Tirupati and Tirumala since late Monday night have severely disrupted normal life in the temple city. Several low-lying areas were inundated, while overflowing drains and damaged manholes turned major thoroughfares into streams, causing severe inconvenience to residents and pilgrims.

The downpour, which began after midnight on Monday, continued almost uninterrupted through Tuesday, leaving many parts of the city waterlogged. Municipal workers were seen working round-the-clock to clear clogged drains and prevent further flooding.

Despite their efforts, sewage water reportedly flowed onto the main roads in some localities, adding to the misery of residents.

The temple town of Tirumala also witnessed heavy rainfall, leaving devotees at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple struggling to reach darshan queues and counters. Pilgrims moving from Vaikuntham ‘Q’ complex and ‘Supatham’ faced difficulties due to water-logging and slippery paths.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities have taken precautionary measures at sensitive points like Papavinasanam, Akasha Ganga, Srivari Padalu, and along the ghat roads, as the risk of landslides remains high due to continuous rainfall.

TTD officials said that special teams have been deployed to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of devotees and staff.

As the rains continue under the influence of the weather system in the Bay of Bengal, both Tirupati and Tirumala remain on alert, with civic and temple authorities coordinating to minimise disruption and safeguard lives.

Meanwhile, Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya inspected several rain-affected areas, including Kesavayanagunta and Poor Home Junction, and instructed officials to ensure free flow of water through drainage canals.

She said all emergency measures were in place to tackle the impact of the rains, which were triggered by a low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal. The Commissioner urged residents of low-lying and flood-prone areas to remain alert and avoid staying in dilapidated buildings. She advised those in vulnerable zones to move temporarily to safer locations or rehabilitation centres. “Our control room is active 24x7 and citizens can call toll-free numbers 0877-2223567 or 9000822909 for any assistance,” Mourya said.