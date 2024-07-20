Heavy rains forecasted in AP and Telangana for next two days

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rains in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today. Southwest monsoon has already brought heavy rains to the region, and a low pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to further intensify the rainfall.

The low pressure system, which is currently 1.5 km above sea level, is forecasted to cross the Odisha coast near Puri today. This has led to the issuance of a red alert for two districts and an orange alert for twelve districts in Andhra Pradesh. Moderate to heavy rains with scattered thundershowers are expected in several districts, with a chance of light rain in others.

In Telangana, five districts are on red alert while ten districts are on yellow alert. The Meteorological Center in Hyderabad has predicted heavy rain in various parts of the state, with gusty winds of up to 60 km per hour. People are advised to take precautions and avoid crossing flooded streams or canals in low-lying areas.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. The state government has deployed teams for emergency relief operations, and officials are urging residents to stay alert and be prepared for the inclement weather conditions.

As black clouds loom over Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, it is expected that heavy rains will continue for the next few days. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during the heavy rainfall.