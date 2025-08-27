Heavy rains likely across AP

Vijayawada: A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast, with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above sea level.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) announced that the system is likely to move west-northwest and intensify over the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in isolatedparts of the state on August 27 and 28. The Meteorological Centre in Amaravati has issued following a four-day weather warning: On August 27, heavy rain is expected in isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over NCAP, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema and strong winds of 40-50 kmph are likely in isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP. Winds of 30-40 kmph are likely in isolated places over Rayalaseema.

On August 28, heavy rain is expected in isolated places over NCAP and Yanam. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, are likely over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP and strong winds of 40-50 kmph are likely in isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP. Winds of 30-40 kmph are likely in isolated places over Rayalaseema.

On August 29, Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over NCAP and Yanam and strong winds of 30-40 kmph are likely in isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

On August 30, Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over NCAP and Yanam. Strong winds of 30-40 kmph are likely in isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.