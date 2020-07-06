Heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh for next three days

monsoon is very active. According to the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department, there will be moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Heavy rains are expected in some places around north Coastal Andhra and Yanam on 7th and 8th of this month. With the surface trough continues in the western central Bay of Bengal near the North Coast and South Odisha coasts, the low pressure was created in the northwest Bay of Bengal surrounding across the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. On the other hand, the southwestis very active. According to the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department, there will be moderate to heavy rains andin coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Heavy rains are expected in some places around north Coastal Andhra and Yanam on 7th and 8th of this month.

As the sea becomes turbulent with the addition of low pressure and surface tides, strong winds are expected to blow along the coast with 45 to 50 km per hour. The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department has warned fishermen not to go hunting for two days. While in the past 24 hours, it rained heavily in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

As per the weather department, 6 cm rain recorded in Chittoor, 5 cm in Parvathipuram, Narsipatnam, Sitanagaram, Chintalapudi, Polavaram and 4 cm Thiruvarur.