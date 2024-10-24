Heavy rains likely in north coastal AP

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director R Kurmanath on Wednesday warned that north coastal districts may get heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday due to impact of cyclone Dana, which may cross the coast of Odisha and Bengal on Thursday night.

He said the cyclone centred about 520 km from Paradeep port in Odisha is moving towards the coastal region of Odisha and Bengal and landfall is expected on Thursday. Kurmanath cautioned the fishermen of north coastal districts not to venture into sea as winds may blow from 80 to 100 km per hour due to impact of cyclone Dana. He suggested that the people of north coastal districts living in the coastal area move to safer places.

The cyclonic storm Dana lay centred over east central Bay of Bengal moving north-westwards with a speed of 15 Kmph on Wednesday. It is very likely to move north-westwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning of October 24 and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during night of Thursday to morning of Friday as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph. Consequently, heavy rain likely to occur at Isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam.

On tWhe other hand, Srikakulam and Parvathipuram Manyam districts are on high alert in view of the cyclonic storm. Srikakulam district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and joint collector (JC) Pharman Ahmad Khan reviewed preparations to mitigate cyclone related damages with the officials on Wednesday. They instructed the officials to strengthen the water tanks and canal bunds and take steps to prevent any loss of lives and property.

Cyclone control room was set up in Srikakulam with phone number of 08942-240557. The collector and joint collector asked the officials to send alerts related to cyclone every hour and 20 drones were pressed into service to collect information at the ground level.

Parvathipuram Manyam district collector A Shyam Prasad alerted all the officials in the backdrop of cyclone Dana. He instructed all departmental officials to be available in the field and send reports and updates on cyclone. He said there is forecast of normal to heavy rainfall two days on October 24 and 25 due to impact of cyclone.