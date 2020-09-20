Heavy rains wreak havoc in Kadapa

Kadapa: With heavy rains continued to lash Kadapa town and some other parts of the district for the last few days, the roads were virtually turned into cesspools and people struggled to walk in knee-deep water for their daily works.

The district so far has received 74.9 mm average rainfall. Valliru mandal has received 180 mm rainfall, the highest rainfall in the district.

Road connectivity was disrupted to various parts of the district following overflowing of river Penna and its tributaries, Papagni, Kundu, Sagileru and streams Koduru and Vangamuru. A B Tech student, A Govardhan Reddy, 24 of Nallacheruvu village in Vempalle mandal, was washed away in the water while crossing a stream on Saturday.

A crack formed on Kadapa-Tadipathri highway turned into a big hole causing inconvenience to vehicular riders at Gollapalli village of Kamalapuram mandal.

Government offices in Proddaturu town, municipality, fire, traffic police station and tahsildar's offices were inundated in the rainwaters.

As many as 76 coronavirus positive patients, who were undergoing treatment in Chennuru, were shifted to Kadapa city as the quarantine centre was totally submerged in the water. The Tallaproddaturu village in Kondapuram mandal was inundated in floodwaters as Gandikota reservoir receiving heavy inflows from Krishna river waters from Srisailam dam.

Officials are releasing 28,000 cusecs of water to Mylavaram reservoir from Gandikota dam to avoid submergence of villages.

District Collector Ch Harikiran warned the people not to venture into streams as they are flowing at dangerous level.