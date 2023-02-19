Heavy rush of devotees witnessed at Trikoteswara Swamy temple

Narasaraopet: Large number of devotees visited Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda in Palnadu district right from the early hours on Saturday. The Devasthanam authorities performed special pujas like Eka Dasa Rudrabhishekam, Laksha Bilwarchana to the presiding deity Trikoteswara Swamy.

Devotees believe that offering prayers to Sri Trikoteswara Swamy on the auspicious occasion of Maha Sivaratri will help them get their problems solved and wishes fulfilled. Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, MLAs Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Bolla Brahma Naidu, government whip Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, MLC Janga Krishna Murthy, Palnadu district SP Vakul Jindal and officials of various government departments performed pujas at Trikoteswara Swamy temple. Vedic pundits blessed the people's representatives on the occasion. The Devastanam authorities set up separate queue lines for VVIPs and for ordinary devotees to ensure hassle- free darshan, served free meals, buttermilk and drinking water packets to the devotees waiting in the queue lines.

Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti supervised arrangements at the temple. Similarly, special pujas were performed to Sri Amareswara Swamy in Amaravati on Saturday on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri. Thousands of devotees took holy bath under the showers set up at various ghats for the convenience of the devotees.

Rudrabhishekam and Bilwarchana were performed to Sri Amareswara Swamy. Devotees performed Abhishekams and offered special prayers. Women lit the lamps. They performed Grama Kukuma Nomu and distributed Pasupu, Kumkuma and fruits to the women. Bhajana mandalis performed cultural programmes.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarulu, MLA Namburu Sankara Rao and former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana visited the temple and performed special pujas to Amareswara Swamy seeking blessings. They were rendered Veda Asirwachanam by Pundits.

Similarly, special pujas were performed to Sri Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy at Pedakakani. Devastanam authorities performed special pujas since early hours on Saturday. MLA Kilaru Rosaiah visited the temple and offered special prayers on the occasion.

Similarly special pujas were also performed to Lord Siva at Satrasala, Daida, Guttikonda Bilam and other Sivalayams.