Live
- Pawan Kalyan pays tribute to martyred Agniveer jawan Murali Naik
- Miss World contest begins on a dazzling note
- Min takes part in Madugu Theru Rathotsavam
- Telangana EAPCET Results Announced, check here
- Tributes paid Jawan Murali Naik
- Mortal remains of Veer Jawan Murali Naik received with military honours
- Govt committed to transform Nellore into industrial hub
- Helmets distributed to TTD employees
- Unauthorised use of drone cameras banned in Tirupati
- After Pahalgam, India sends clear signals with defence self-reliance
Helmets distributed to TTD employees
TTD Chairman BR Naidu distributed helmets to the TTD employees on Saturday morning at his camp office in Tirumala.
Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu distributed helmets to the TTD employees on Saturday morning at his camp office in Tirumala. To ensure the safety of employees commuting between Tirumala and Tirupati, the TTD Trust Board Chief mulled this initiative.
Speaking to the media, the Chairman stated that the decision to distribute helmets was taken as a part of ensuring safety of TTD employees. He said that Sri Jaladi Raghuram from Guntur and Mr. Naveen, head of KCN Helmets from Delhi, have come forward to donate helmets for the cause. As part of it, in the first phase, 555 helmets worth approximately Rs.5 lakh were donated. An additional 500 helmets are expected to be donated within 15 days.
‘’If these are found satisfactory in quality and usage, another 5,000 helmets will be provided”, he said.
TTD Board Members Shanta Ram, VGOs Ram Kumar, Surendra, and other officials participated in the program.