Helmets distributed to TTD employees

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu distributed helmets to the TTD employees on Saturday morning at his camp office in Tirumala. To ensure the safety of employees commuting between Tirumala and Tirupati, the TTD Trust Board Chief mulled this initiative.

Speaking to the media, the Chairman stated that the decision to distribute helmets was taken as a part of ensuring safety of TTD employees. He said that Sri Jaladi Raghuram from Guntur and Mr. Naveen, head of KCN Helmets from Delhi, have come forward to donate helmets for the cause. As part of it, in the first phase, 555 helmets worth approximately Rs.5 lakh were donated. An additional 500 helmets are expected to be donated within 15 days.

‘’If these are found satisfactory in quality and usage, another 5,000 helmets will be provided”, he said.

TTD Board Members Shanta Ram, VGOs Ram Kumar, Surendra, and other officials participated in the program.