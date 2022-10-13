Help desks to be set up for voter enrollment in Nellore

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner D Haritha said that the district administration is arranging a help desk for the enrolment of voters for the ensuing MLC elections in Prakasam-Nellore-Tirupati districts. Addressing media here on Wednesday, she said all eligible people can submit their applications at the desk and forms 18 and 19 were ready and they can submit with the supporting documents at the help desks arranged at Municipal Corporation and Urban Tahsildar offices.

She stated the criteria for submitting the enrolment request was that the applicants should reside in the city limits and they should have completed their graduation before October 31, 2019. Photostat copy of degree certificate with signature and attestation by a gazetted officer for authentication should be attached. Otherwise, they can show the original degree at the time of submitting the application. Lecturers at Government degree colleges and high schools were eligible to attest the documents of applicants, she informed. They should also enclose a copy of ration card or Aadhaar card, voter ID and a passport-size photograph on the application form for enrolment under the graduate quota.

The teacher applicants should be residents of city and they should have worked for three years in a span of six years duration between November 1, 2016 and October 31, 2022. The principal or headmaster should vet the service certificate while submitting it along with the form-19. Copies of Aadhaar or ration cards are mandatory for substantiating the residence in the city limits. They should also attach copies of their voter ID card and a passport-size photograph along with the application. The Municipal Commissioner informed that the last date for submitting enrolment forms was Nov 7.